Fire investigators believe an act of arson started a fire that damaged much of a vacant home behind North Acadian Thruway early Tuesday, said Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte.
Firefighters responded to the house fire at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Progress Street, where they found the home about 80 percent in flames, Monte said. Within about 15 minutes, the fire was under control.
No injuries were reported, as the house was vacant. Investigators determined arson started the fire.
Monte asked anyone with information about this fire to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.