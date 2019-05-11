Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Agustin Carranza, 34, 459 Apartment Court Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, license plate required, driver's license required or expired.
- David Lands, 31, 6875 Harry Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and speeding and fugitive from justice.
- Justin Pittman, 31, 4775 Belle Vue Drive, Addis, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Khalid Smith, 24, 18303 Oak Lane Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage, speeding, text message prohibited and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.