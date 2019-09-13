The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating a "suspicious death" reported early Friday morning.
Sheriff's office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said detectives are treating the death as a homicide, but she said the investigation is "in the very early stages" and didn't provide an apparent cause of death.
The incident occurred on Pride-Port Hudson Road.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at (225) 389-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
