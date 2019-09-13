CrimeSceneStockImage.040319
Buy Now
Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating a "suspicious death" reported early Friday morning. 

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said detectives are treating the death as a homicide, but she said the investigation is "in the very early stages" and didn't provide an apparent cause of death.

The incident occurred on Pride-Port Hudson Road.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at (225) 389-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

This post will be updated.

Email Lea Skene at lskene@theadvocate.com.

View comments