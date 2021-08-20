A man was airlifted to a hospital early Friday after his truck launched into the air and smashed into a pair of parked pickups in Denham Springs, according to TV news reports.
The driver was headed north on La. 16 through Livingston Parish Friday morning when he veered off the road and into a utility pole, WAFB and WBRZ reported.
By the looks of a photo posted online by Louisiana State Police, the truck landed atop an unoccupied pickup and into a second empty vehicle. According to news reports, the empty trucks the driver crashed into were parked outside Hebron Baptist Church just south of Hillon Hood Road.
Media reports said LSP closed La. 16 for hours after the crash, redirecting traffic to give work crews space to restore power knocked out by the downed powerline.