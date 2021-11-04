Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was arrested by federal agents Thursday, hours after posting bond in Washington Parish, where he was jailed for five days on counts of drug and weapon possession.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took him into custody Thursday. It's unclear what federal charges he's facing.

Thursday's apprehension marked the fourth arrest since August for the 23-year-old artist, whose legal name is Javorius Tykies Scott.

Scott was arrested Aug. 20 for driving recklessly at a high speed with his passenger door open, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office.

After authorities stopped him, police say they discovered Scott had two passengers in the car, including a baby sitting without a seatbelt in a woman's lap.

Scott was cited for careless operation of a vehicle, no child restraint and driving with a suspended license. He was issued a summons arrest to appear in court.

On Sept. 16, he was arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on counts of accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. He was released in less than a week after posting a $175,000 bond.

A month and a half later, he was arrested after the traffic stop in Washington Parish.

In addition to the recent arrests, officials say he was jailed April 21 in Coweta County, Georgia, and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, narcotics possession and tampering with evidence. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office also accused him of having several bottles of codeine cough syrup, oxycodone pills, several firearms and "a quantity of cash."

According to media reports, Scott was also arrested a couple years prior in Harris County, Texas, on a family abuse warrant that accused him of hitting a pregnant woman. He was reportedly caught by police after found hiding in an attic. During that arrest, police say they seized $24,000 in cash, oxycodone, promethazine and several guns where Scott was hiding.