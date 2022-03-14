Two bodies have been found in Baton Rouge and in Central, days after a mother and her two-year-old son were reported missing, the East Baton Rouge coroner's office said.
One of the bodies was found on Burbank Drive between Gardere Lane and Ben Hur Road, coroner's spokesperson Shane Evans said. The other was found on Central Thruway near Frenchtown Road.
Evans decliend to identify the bodies. But a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said "an individual is in custody" related to the disappearance of the mother and child.
Kaylen Johnson, 24, and 2-year-old Kaden Johnson were last seen on March 5, Baton Rouge Police said. BRPD sought help locating the mother and her toddler on Saturday.
Their last known address is in the 11000 block of Old Hammond Highway.
At the Burbank scene, about a mile south of Ben Hur Road, a group of law enforcement officers, including at least one with a dog, searched the woods on the south side of the road.
Family members gathered in the median, hugging each other and holding each other up for support.
