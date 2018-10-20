Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Quinnez Anderson, 31, 8150 Hargis St., Convent, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, and suspended or revoked driver's license.
- Tobie Champagne, 43, 9034 Cefalu Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, improper lane usage, and suspended or revoked driver's license.
- William Fletcher, 20, 290 Fain Brown Road, Resaca, Georgia, underage DWI and failure to yield.
- Tyler Moore, 20, 7273 Harrel Drive, Zachary, first-offense DWI and driving left of center.
- Jacob Sandrock, 23, 2932 La. 569, Ferriday, first-offense DWI and careless driving.
- Stephanie Sewell, 36, 27166 Cloverland Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless operation, and possession of Schedule II drugs.
- Hunter White, 22, 6990 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Pride, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.