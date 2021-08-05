Heart disease killed a mother whose toddler was left stranded for days in their apartment, the Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office ruled.

The 2-year-old boy was found July 30 by his mother’s body after a maintenance worker entered their unit of the North Boulevard apartment complex.

Officials who responded to the scene say the toddler was alone, hungry and thirsty for days.

The boy was hospitalized for dehydration.

Police told The Advocate that the woman, who was 37, moved to Baton Rouge with her son in December after two hurricanes forced them to relocate from Lake Charles.

BRPD spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said authorities were later able to contact the boy’s father in Texas.