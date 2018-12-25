The 49-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of raping, beating and fatally stabbing his estranged wife and injuring two of her family members on Nov. 18 was arrested Christmas morning.
Michael Vallery has been booked on first-degree murder in the slaying of Stefanie Vallery, 51, at their home on Honey Drive.
The arrest report indicates that Stefanie Vallery had recently begun divorce proceedings. Sometime before 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 18, Michael Vallery forced his way into the residence, and the two began arguing and fighting, during which he took her cell phone to prevent her from calling for police assistance.
Investigators say witnesses told them that when they arrived at the home, the two were locked in a bathroom. After several minutes, they came out and then went to their bedroom, where the altercation continued until Michael Vallery left through a rear door.
Stefanie Vallery told the witnesses she had been raped, strangled and battered during the attack, the report says.
Michael Vallery later returned, forcing himself in through a rear bedroom window, went to the living room, where he stabbed the three victims multiple times, the report says.
The witnesses told investigators he left the home and returned a third time, stabbing the deceased Stefanie Vallery several more times before fleeing.
After his arrest Tuesday, Michael Vallery was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder in Stefanie Vallery's death and on two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the stabbing injury of her sister, former Olympic volleyball player Danielle Scott-Arruda, who was taken to the hospital for severe injuries after trying to protect Stefanie Vallery in the stabbing, and in the injuries caused to Vallery's daughter, Danielle Scott, who did not require hospitalization.