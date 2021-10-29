A Baton Rouge woman who was arrested Friday for beating her uncle to death told police she did so in retaliation after he sexually assaulted someone she knew, BRPD says.

According to an affidavit for her arrest on a count of second-degree murder, emergency personnel were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in response to reports of an assault on the morning of Oct. 15.

Once they arrived, officers found Clyde McFadden, 63, being treated by EMS for injuries he sustained from a beating.

Clyde McFadden was taken to a hospital, where he later told detectives his niece, Yketa Sharmeca McFadden, 36, and a man were responsible for the attack, according to BRPD.

The affidavit for her arrest, which did not name the other man, said he and Yketa McFadden went to her uncle's house on Oct. 15 and called him outside.

As Clyde McFadden stepped out, the unnamed codefendant took a board from his car "and began to beat him," police say, "striking the victim repeatedly about the head and body."

The affidavit says the Oct. 15 attack was the second that week.

Two days prior, police say Yketa McFadden attacked her uncle "with a cinderblock and a stick" after he denied claims of sexually assaulting someone. The unnamed man who was with the niece "also slapped (Clyde McFadden) in the face," the affidavit goes on to say.

Officials say the beatings left Clyde McFadden with cuts on his face and head, broken ribs on the left side of his body and a shattered tibia and fibula.

Clyde McFadden died from his injuries a day after the second beating. He was 63.

After Yketa McFadden's arrest, the affidavit said she told police she believed her uncle had sexually assaulted someone close to her. Police say she told them she confronted her uncle about the allegations on Oct. 13 and attacked him after he denied the claim.

During an interview with The Advocate, however, Clyde McFadden's ex-wife, Ava Fountain, was adamant he was innocent of his niece's accusations.

Fountain described her ex as someone who struggled heavily with addiction but was serious about getting clean from drugs and alcohol.

"I just don't believe it," she said, adding that she believes the assault was drug-related.

Fountain said the Oct. 15 attack was indeed the second on Clyde McFadden in a matter of days.

She said the first occurred on Oct. 13, but he refused to seek medical attention.

Despite their divorce, Fountain said the two kept in touch as Clyde McFadden worked on his recovery.

Fountain said his death has been difficult to process.

"Do I forgive Yketa? I have to. God says to love everybody," she said. "But I'm frustrated. I'm hurt."