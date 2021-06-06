Two separate Sunday morning house fires were intentionally set, investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The first incident was reported around 3:10 a.m. at 1567 Thomas H Delpit Dr. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the front of the home in a blaze.
The fire was contained before it spread. The rest of the home sustained smoke damage.
Two people lived in the house, though nobody was present at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The fire did an estimated $20,000 in damage to the home, with an additional loss of $5,000 in contents, BRFD said.
The second fire was reported at 3:13 a.m. at 6315 Cyrus Dr. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home engulfed in flames.
The building is a total loss, with damages estimated at $50,000, BRFD said.
Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby homes.
The house was vacant, and no injuries were reported.
Officials did not say why they suspected arson in either incident.
Anyone with information about these fires is urged to contact fire investigators at 225-354-1419.