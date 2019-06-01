Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Ethan Campbell, 22, 313 Roseland Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, reckless operation.
- Paul Parker, 26, 2948 Sherwood Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, stop sign/yield sign, driver's license not in possession.