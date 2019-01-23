A person was rescued from an apartment fire and transported to a hospital in a blaze Wednesday in a first-floor apartment at 2162 Gardere Lane, a St. George Fire Department spokesman said.
Firefighters with both the St. George and Baton Rouge fire departments responded to the fire reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Eldon Ledoux, spokesman with St. George Fire Department, said. While the fire had broken out in the downstairs apartment, smoke was also coming from the apartment above, Ledoux said.
St. George Fire Department investigators determined the fire was an accidental, cooking-related fire, he said. The victim was treated at the scene by East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services personnel, then transported to the hospital, Ledoux said.
The fire was quickly extinguished, he said.