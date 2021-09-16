Police arrested a man who they say tried to shoot an acquaintance Wednesday in Baton Rouge’s Gardere neighborhood.
Frank Jackson, 47, of Baton Rouge, was booked Thursday on counts of attempted second-degree murder and criminal damage to property.
According to the affidavit, officers were dispatched to a home in the Gardere area on complaints shots fired with no reported injuries.
Once deputies arrived, the victim said he fought with Jackson, who then shot at him and struck his car with one of the bullets.
Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office homicide team spoke with the unidentified victim, who told them the shooting happened after an argument between the victim and a longtime acquaintance.
The victim said he had just pulled up to the Gardere Meat Market when Jackson approached and began yelling at him and making threats, saying he would kill him.
Jackson allegedly brandished a semi-automatic handgun, which prompted the victim to run towards his car in the market’s parking lot and drive off down Rush Avenue.
The victim said he traveled to the end of Rush Avenue before turning around to go back to Gardere Lane to make a getaway, but as he approached a stop sign at the intersection of the two streets, he saw Jackson, who shot at his windshield. Jackson then allegedly got away.
Detectives say they collected video surveillance, which helped them identify Jackson as the suspect.
An arrest affidavit says Jackson admitted to the crime and agreed to turn his gun over to police.