A prison lieutenant was jailed Friday for illegally using pepper spray on an inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, state officials announced hours after his arrest.

Juan Harris, a 49-year-old Baton Rouge resident, was booked on a count of aggravated battery after a joint investigation by the prison and Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick said.

Investigators determined that Harris broke the law and prison policy when he used the chemical on an inmate in mid-August, according to state prison officials.

Elayn Hunt launched an internal probe and then turned over its findings to the sheriff’s office, which continued the investigation.

Harris has been employed at the prison since October 2011, officials said. The veteran officer is on paid leave pending the outcome of the disciplinary process.