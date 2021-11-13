Four people were arrested on suspicion of DWI and booked into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Saturday, East Baton Rouge police say.
Those booked and the charges against them:
- Damion Jones, 33, of 14084 Stone Gate Drive, Baton Rouge, was arrested on one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, 3rd offense.
- Miguel Ruizsoto, 41, of 1747 Jade Ave., Baton Rouge, was arrested on one count of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
- Jeremy Gnagie, 34, of 6088 Byron Ave., Baton Rouge, was arrested on one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
- Joanna Singleton, 27, of 1024 Foxlane Drive, Baton Rouge, was arrested on one count of reckless operation of a vehicle, one count of driving with a suspended license and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated