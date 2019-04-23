One victim is in the hospital, and a gunman is on the loose after a shooting in the Waffle House parking lot on Highland Road late Monday night, according to WBRZ-TV.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reportedly said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. when two vehicles met in the parking lot and one person was shot. The person in the other vehicle fled.
A motive and suspect are unknown as of Tuesday morning.
The victim is reportedly in stable condition at an area hospital.
More details to come.