State Police have completed their probe into the October scuffle between a Brusly police officer and a middle school student — a confrontation captured on school surveillance cameras that has since drawn community concern.

The case will be presented to a West Baton Rouge grand jury later this month, which will determine whether the officers will ultimately face charges. No arrests has been made thus far.

State Police spokesman Senior Trooper Bryan Lee said Monday that investigators have handed over their report to the West Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office. And Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton said the case will go before a grand jury on Dec. 13.

Clayton said the grand jury will hear from school staff who witnessed the struggle and the Brusly police chief as well as State Police investigators and the two officers in question. It's important for grand jurors to hear from all sides and make a decision based on the totality of information available, Clayton said.

The State Police report was complete on Thursday, Lee said.

A videotape leaked to the media last month shows Officer Anthony "Kip" Dupre wrestling the Brusly Middle School student to the ground and then picking him up and slamming him to the floor during an encounter on Oct. 5. Dupre claimed the student had reached for his service weapon and the video appears to show the officer handing his holstered gun to a school staffer during the encounter in the school's administrative office.

A second officer, Dan Cipirano, arrived near the end of the struggle and helped handcuff the student. Both officers were placed on paid leave but have since resigned. Neither had his body camera on during the scuffle.

Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux requested a State Police investigation after viewing the surveillance footage, which he has described as deeply concerning. He also requested that both officers resign from the department before that investigation had concluded.

Attorney Kwame Asante, who is representing the family of the middle school student, told reporters last week that the child's family believes they were deceived and that authorities were not open about the officer's actions until the video came to light publicly. He and the boy's grandmother believe the child was physically and psychologically injured in the encounter, which they have described as a civil rights violation.

The family is considering a lawsuit, possibly against both the school system and the police department.

