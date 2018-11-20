Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jose Arellano, 27, 19039 Monti Circle, Nevada, Texas, first-offense DWI, following too close, hit and run, driver's license required, text messaging prohibited.
- Connie Easterly, 48, 8277 Argosy Court, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, obstruction of highway, drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Yusef Khaled, 54, 9433 Cammy Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI.
- Chad Myers, 36, 4943 Kennesaw Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to signal/improper turn, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
- Alex Vasquez, 39, 12076 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, and driver's license expired.