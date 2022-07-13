After her boyfriend threw a brick through her car windshield while she was still inside, Kimberly Dean was granted a restraining order, court documents show.
That restraining order expired on May 12. About two weeks later, the boyfriend tried to force his way into Dean's home, Baton Rouge Police said.
Less than a month after that, she was dead.
Dean's body was found in the bedroom of an apartment unit on Renoir Avenue — the same address her boyfriend had tried to invade weeks before. She had been struck 11 times "with a blunt instrument," according to a police report.
Late last week 46-year-old Lawrence Gaines, Dean's boyfriend, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder. He remains in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with a bond set at $500,000.
The couple, who police say had been dating for some time, had a "tumultuous relationship," family told police. They said Dean, 49, was trying to leave Gaines.
Walking away from abuse is the most dangerous time for victims of domestic violence, according to experts.
Domestic violence advocates say Dean's brutal murder casts a shadow over a community struggling to heal from a steep increase in domestic violence deaths in the past two years. When COVID sent everyone home, victims were stuck with their abusers, away from witnesses. Violence flourished behind closed doors.
So far, 2022 has not seen a record-high number of killings. But deaths such as Dean's have advocates like Twahna Harris, founder of the Butterfly Society, asking: What more can we do to save lives?
"What is it we’re missing? What is it we’re not seeing?" Harris said.
'An extensive history'
The day of Dean's death, her family received a strange phone call. Someone claiming to be Gaines told the family to "check on" her, police records show.
They arrived just after police officers responding to a 911 call.
Gaines also allegedly stole Dean's 2006 Chevrolet Impala, and was later detained after police located the car at Interstate 10 westbound and Highland Road, police say. Gaines told officers that he didn't know Dean, where Renoir Avenue was or to whom the Impala belonged, according to his arrest warrant.
Nevertheless, Gaines has been linked to Dean multiple times in the last couple of years.
When he pleaded guilty to domestic abuse battery against Dean last October, BRPD had already noted their relationship.
“The victim [Dean] and suspect [Gaines] also have an extensive history where police have been called to handle disturbances between each other,” an officer wrote in Gaines' arrest warrant at the time.
Dean told police that she and Gaines were "having problems" after he showed up at her workplace causing a disturbance in April of last year, according to his warrant.
Later that morning, as Dean returned home, Gaines was waiting. He threw a brick at her car windshield while she was still inside, causing “glass to fly inside of the car,” the warrant says. He then forced his way into the driver's seat, pushing her to the side, and drove away until the car went off the road and struck a fence.
At that point, police noted the couple had been dating about a year.
A temporary restraining order was filed against Gaines that extended into May of this year. Dean had asked that the charges against her boyfriend be dropped shortly after his arrest, but prosecutors continued the case against him, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said.
Moore has said most domestic violence cases his office reviews receive dismissal requests because victims are either coerced into dropping charges or are terrified of retaliation.
Experts say that victims of domestic violence often face seemingly insurmountable barriers to leaving their abusers — even when their lives are in danger. They may depend financially on their abusive partner, not have another place to live or have children, for example
In an unrelated incident, Gaines was convicted of sexual battery in Ascension Parish in the late 1990s. Prior to his murder arrest, his most recent booking in December was for failure to renew his registration as a sex offender.
Seeking safe spaces
This year's domestic violence landscape looks different from the previous two years, when intimate partner violence surged.
In 2021, there were 36 deaths related to domestic violence, shattering the previously recorded total.
Now, providers are seeing two different, predominant trends emerge: a rise in family violence, resulting in the deaths of children below the age of 10, and a spike in survivors with children experiencing homelessness as they try to escape abuse.
Suzanne Hamilton, executive director of the Capital Area Family Justice Center, said that there have been more than 10 domestic violence-related deaths this year, including cases of intimate partner violence and family violence. The two are inextricably linked, Hamilton said, showing the many ways domestic violence manifests.
"It all goes back to power and control," she said.
Other forms of escalating violence are also on the uptick. Hamilton said providers have seen more cases of strangulation — often referred to as "the last step before death" as it is a significant predictor of domestic violence homicides.
Increasing family violence also takes a toll on caretakers likely in abusive situations themselves, according to Keysha Robinson, chairperson on the domestic violence working group at The Louisiana Balance of State Continuum of Care. More than five young children have been killed this year alone.
"Offenders are desperate," she said. "The offenders are feeling more power by attacking minor kids because it’s a mental game."
Harris, with The Butterfly Society, said lately the organization has been fielding calls from mothers without a home. It's a problem Hamilton said the Justice Center has also seen as survivors navigate difficult financial situations in the struggling economy.
"You’re finding mothers who find themselves homeless with their children and having to sleep in their vehicle because they have no place to go," Harris said. "The shelters are filled, or they are having to get a COVID test done and they’re not financially able to provide themselves with a place to stay."
In each circumstance, Hamilton explained, support and education can make a difference. If people know the signs of escalating violence and reach out for help, they could stand a chance of escaping the abuse.
Those experiencing domestic abuse can contact the statewide Louisiana Domestic Violence Hotline at (888) 411-1333 or The National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.