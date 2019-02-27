Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:
- Elizabeth Masson, 28, 6833 Dianthus Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
- John Moore, 28, 9295 La. 19, Zachary, first-offense DWI, driving with a suspended or revoked driver's license, no liability insurance, expired motor vehicle inspection, no license plate light and expired registration.