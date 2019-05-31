The 2-year-old girl who died Wednesday after she was found in a burning duplex died of smoke inhalation, which the coroner ruled accidental, according to East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark.

Amirrah Williams died in the hospital after firefighters rescued her and an unidentified male in the house in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street Wednesday evening.

Firefighters pried open the other unit's front door and discovered the male and the girl inside, and pulled from the unit to begin administering CPR.

+2 3-year-old killed after being trapped inside burning Baton Rouge duplex; cause unknown A 3-year-old girl died after firefighters found her and an unidentified male trapped inside a burning duplex Wednesday night, according to the…

"I extend my deepest condolences to Amirrah's family and friends," Clark wrote in a statement. "The loss of a child affects us all profoundly."

The fire department first reported Amirrah was 3 years old, but Clark said she was actually 2.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.