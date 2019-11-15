A New Roads police officer was arrested on felonious malfeasance and bribery counts this week.
Shane Fabre was booked into Pointe Coupee Detention Center Tuesday on one count of public bribery, two counts of malfeasance in office and one count of misdemeanor theft of less than $1000, Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Steve Juge said Friday.
Fabre, 42, was released Tuesday on $175,000 bond, Juge said.
The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.
Tony Clayton, a prosecutor in the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, said the counts stem from an accusation that Fabre was paid $100 to help fix a court summons for a woman facing a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace. Clayton said the investigation is still ongoing, noting that he asked deputies earlier this week to go back and look more closely at a fund of money, which Fabre allegedly tapped into, used for drug buys.
“We want a detailed accountability of where that money goes and who touches it,” Clayton said.
New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald said Fabre was placed on unpaid administrative leave on Tuesday and will remain on leave pending the outcome of his criminal case.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.