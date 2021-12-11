A suspect in a drive-by shooting on South Flannery Road in October was arrested Friday on attempted murder, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Authorities say Jerrill Addison, 18, of Baton Rouge, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for shooting a man twice more than a month ago.
Police say the shooting took place around 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 29 in the 500 block of South Flannery Road, just south of Sherwood Forest Mobile Home Park and north of Flannery Road Park.
According to an affidavit for his arrest, Addison was in a black 2011 Honda Accord when he fired multiple shots at the victim, who was in another car.
Police say the victim's car crashed immediately after the shooting and that two men hopped out of the vehicle and took off running.
The man who was shot suffered injuries, but police said he was expected to survive.
BRPD says investigators looked up the Honda's registration records, which led them to Addison, who's described in the affidavit as "well-known to detectives."
Police served a search warrant on the Honda, which they say turned up evidence that led to Addison's arrest six weeks later.