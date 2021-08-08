Authorities arrested five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into jail between noon Sunday, Aug. 1 and noon Sunday, Aug. 8.
- Andrew Barry, 39, 155 Belleview Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and careless operation.
- Michael Bingham, 25, 1346 Main Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and obstruction of highway.
- Jordan Cinnamon, 37, 6515 Hanks Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of highway and reckless operation.
- Thomas Christophe, 53, 14388 Acacia Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver’s license suspended or revoked, insurance required and tail lamps required.
- Christian Key, 24, 3437 Lanier Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, obstruction of highway, reckless operation and driver’s license not in possession.