Authorities arrested five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into jail between noon Sunday, Aug. 1 and noon Sunday, Aug. 8.

  • Andrew Barry, 39, 155 Belleview Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and careless operation.
  • Michael Bingham, 25, 1346 Main Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and obstruction of highway.
  • Jordan Cinnamon, 37, 6515 Hanks Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of highway and reckless operation.
  • Thomas Christophe, 53, 14388 Acacia Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver’s license suspended or revoked, insurance required and tail lamps required.
  • Christian Key, 24, 3437 Lanier Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, obstruction of highway, reckless operation and driver’s license not in possession.

