A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting an 18-year-old to death while he was sitting in a car on Gus Young Avenue last fall, Baton Rouge Police said.
A police spokesman said BRPD detectives and agents from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Ralph Paul, 21, of Airline Highway, for the shooting death of Joshua Shorter, 18, on November 29, 2021.
Paul will be book in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second degree murder, Illegal use of weapons or "dangerous instrumentalities" and possession of a firearm by a someone convicted of felonies, BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said in a press release Wednesday.
Shorter, of North Street, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car in the 4400 block of Gus Young Avenue the morning of Nov. 29, where police found him around 10:20 a.m. with gunshot wounds, police said. He died at the scene.
The investigation into Shorter's death remains open, Coppola said.