A man was shot to death early Sunday at his North Ardenwood Drive apartment complex, making him the latest victim of Baton Rouge gun violence as the homicide rate continues to soar.

Tony Smith, 32, was pronounced dead on the scene following a shooting around 1 a.m. Sunday, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. McKneely Jr. said in a news release.

The shooting was reported at the Greenview East apartment complex, 1251 North Ardenwood Drive, which is just south of Greenwell Springs Road.

Another recent homicide victim, who was killed about a mile away at a Lobdell Boulevard apartment complex Dec. 8, lived at Greenview East, according to police. Officials didn't say whether they believe the two cases could be connected.