Nathan Raymond of Holden, 16, was killed in a crash on US Hwy 190 east of LA Hwy 441 in Livingston Parish around 1:30 a.m Sunday, according to state troopers.
The four other passengers were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, state police say.
Raymond was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle after it ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree, state troopers say. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The identity of the driver is unknown and it is not clear if the four other passengers were restrained at this time due to the severity of the crash, state police say.