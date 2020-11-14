State Police investigated two fatal crashes between late Friday night and early Saturday morning — one in East Baton Rouge Parish and the other in West Baton Rouge Parish.
The first crash took place on Siegen Lane north of I-10 around 11 p.m., according to state police spokesperson Trooper Dustin Dwight.
Aubrey Martin, a 22-year-old from Denham Springs, was attempting to cross the street when she was struck by a Dodge Charger, Dwight said. She died on scene.
Dwight said the driver was properly restrained and uninjured, and added that the driver's impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing and any findings will be sent to the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office.
The second crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday on LA 1 north of Brusly near the Old Cinclare Sugar Mill.
Troopers said that 29-year-old Barry Jermaine Bell, of Plaquemine, was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis on LA 1 when, for unclear reasons, Bell’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Bell was not restrained at the time of the crash and suffered severe injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, Dwight said. This investigation also remains ongoing.
Dwight added that, in one 12-hour shift between 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM, state police in Troop A responded to fifteen crashes in the area, seven of which resulted in injury and two of which proved fatal.