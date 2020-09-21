LSU Police are investigating alleged hazing incidents at two of the university's fraternities, initial police reports show.
The first incident, allegedly involving the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, happened Sept. 13 and was reported to LSU Police the next day through an online reporting system.
The complaint "details a criminal hazing that occurred in the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity," the report says.
A second incident occurred Sept. 14, allegedly involving the Kappa Sigma fraternity.
"LSUPD detectives became aware of a possible hazing allegation between active members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and two new members," the police report says.
An investigative story by The Advocate last year that looked at complaints against LSU fraternities for the years 2016-2019 found that there were seven complaints against Kappa Sigma during that time period and two against Phi Kappa Psi.