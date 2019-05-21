BRPD motorcycle stock
A Baton Rouge police motorcycle officer was injured in a crash Tuesday evening but is expected to recover.

Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the officer received minor to moderate injuries when another vehicle struck his motorcycle near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and South Boulevard around 5:20 p.m.

Coppola said the motor unit was traveling southbound on Nicholson and the other vehicle was traveling eastbound on South Boulevard when the crash occurred.

He said it remains under investigation. 

The Tuesday crash marked the latest involving a Baton Rouge police motorcycle officer. The dangers of their job have received heightened attention in recent months following the death of Cpl. Shane Totty, who was killed in February while escorting a funeral procession. 

Compiled from staff reports. To contact a crime reporter at The Advocate, email policereporters@theadvocate.com or call (225) 388-0369.

