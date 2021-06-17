A local attorney sued the Baton Rouge Police Department earlier this week claiming officers used excessive force during a welfare check, which escalated after a profane outburst from the lawyer and ended with him handcuffed to a hospital bed receiving treatment for broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Baton Rouge attorney Jeffry Sanford was booked into jail last August after his release from the hospital. He was later charged with felony resisting a police officer with force or violence.

The criminal case is ongoing.

Sanford filed his lawsuit Wednesday in Baton Rouge federal court, seeking damages from the city. He claims Cpl. Joshua Kirst and Officer Herbert Allen violated his constitutional rights.

A BRPD spokesman said the department conducted an internal investigation soon after the incident and cleared both officers of wrongdoing. Officials declined to comment on specific allegations from Sanford, whose complaint presents his perspective on what happened the night of Aug. 23.

His ex-wife asked police check on their son, who was 12 at the time and staying with his dad, because she was unable to reach them by phone, according to the lawsuit. The officers knocked on the door and told Sanford why they were there.

"Upon hearing that his ex-wife called the police, Mr. Sanford did the sign of the cross," the complaint reads.

He said her concern "was wholly unfounded and without factual basis" and he "became upset that the police, unannounced, had interrupted his evening with a non-criminal matter without either prior notice or a warrant."

So, according to the lawsuit, he "very calmly" gave the officers a message for his ex-wife: "Tell her to suck 10 million d****."

Kirst responded by saying he understood the sentiment, according to the complaint. But when the officer tried to keep asking questions, Sanford said, "f*** you" and started to close the door. His profane speech was protected under the First Amendment, his attorneys argue in the complaint.

Kirst then became "visibly angry" and told Sanford not to talk to him like that, the complaint says. The two officers barged into the house "without permission, a warrant, or probable cause of a crime being committed," according to Sanford.

Once inside, a physical confrontation ensued.

The lawsuit accuses Kirst of "violently striking Mr. Sanford" while Allen used a stun gun on him.

"Ironically, this entire time, both officers completely ignored the cries and screams of the minor child, who from a position crouched on the couch, was witnessing his father being beaten," the lawsuit says.

Sanford was ultimately handcuffed and placed in a police car, where he stayed for about a half hour. Then officers pulled him out and tried to shackle his legs.

"When Sanford widened his stance out of reflex, Kirst rammed the handcuffed Sanford into the ground from behind with his shoulder, using tremendous force, great violence and intent to do great bodily harm," the complaint alleges.

That violent struggle left Sanford with six broken ribs and a punctured lung.

He argues the officers used excessive force and then failed to act with urgency while he "lay on the ground suffering."

Once he arrived at Our Lady of the Lake trauma center, his oxygen level fell to a dangerous low, Sanford said. He stayed there for three days before getting booked into jail.

Two weeks later, after bonding out, Sanford was hospitalized again for more treatment of his collapsed lung, which ultimately required surgery.

His attorneys argue the police violated his constitutional rights during the encounter, focusing on their decision to enter his house without a warrant or other exigent circumstances that would allow such an intrusion.

In their probable cause report documenting the arrest, however, the officers described Sanford as "physically abusive." He immediately started using vulgar speech — including calling his ex-wife a b**** and telling police to beat her brains out — and clenched his fists once police made contact, the report states.

He later punched an officer in the face, according to police. Because of his violent attitude and body language, officers believed his son could be in danger, the report says.

But the report skims over the violent struggle that landed Sanford in the hospital, saying only that he "resisted arrest and was eventually subdued after multiple deployments of department issued Tasers."

Sanford, whose lawsuit calls him a Louisiana attorney in good standing, had been jailed before — once in 2015 when a judge held him in contempt after a courtroom outburst. His record also includes at least three other arrests from several years ago. Court records show he pleaded guilty to resisting an officer in 2009 after being charged with domestic abuse battery.