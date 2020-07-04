One person was fatally shot near Airline Highway Saturday afternoon, marking the eighth person shot and second homicide in three separate shootings in the Baton Rouge area during the Independence Day holiday.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Fuller Place, according to a WBRZ report.

EMS confirmed it responded and one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are available at this time.

Can't see map below? Click here.

Earlier Saturday, a triple shooting in the 700 block of East Buchanan Street near Highland Road was reported around 2 p.m. One person was killed in that shooting, while two others were injured.

Report: One dead, two injured after shooting on East Buchanan near Highland A triple shooting in the 700 block of East Buchanan Street near Highland Road in Baton Rouge left one dead and two injured, a Baton Rouge Poli…

A little more than an hour later, four people -- including two children -- were injured in a drive-by shooting in the 11300 block of Greenwell Springs Road.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the four victims' injuries are not considered life-threatening.