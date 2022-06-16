A woman shot and killed a man after he brandished a gun at her during an argument Wednesday evening in the Glen Oaks neighborhood, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Garry Thomas, 22, of Weller Avenue, was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds after the altercation, which the authorities said happened in the 6660 block of Glen Echo Drive. Thomas later died while receiving care, the sheriff's office said.
After striking the woman several times during their altercation, an EBRSO spokesperson said, Thomas retrieved a firearm of his own and waved it at her.
The woman, whom the authorities did not identify, then fired shots at Thomas, killing him, the sheriff's office says.
This is a developing story and will be updated.