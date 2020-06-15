One man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 422 in Norwood shortly after midnight Monday. His twin brother was arrested on multiple charges—including negligent homicide—following the crash, state police said.
Taylor Scrantz, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police, says the crash claimed the life of 27-year-old Edward Slaven III of Denham Springs.
The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on La. Hwy. 422 east of Hwy. 19 in East Feliciana Parish.
Scrantz says Edward Slaven IV, twin brother to Slaven III, was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 422 in a Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Slaven III was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, Scrantz said. Another passenger in the backseat, also unrestrained, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Scrantz said Slaven IV wasn't wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. After his release from the hospital, he was arrested and booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail for negligent homicide, negligent injuring, careless operation, and driving under suspension.
While impairment is unknown at this time, a toxicology sample was taken from Slaven IV for analysis, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation.