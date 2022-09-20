An escalating family dispute over a vehicle left two people dead late Monday night in Baker, police said.
The double homicide happened around 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chamberlain Ave. in Baker, according to Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn. Tempers flared during the fight and two people were shot to death, he said.
Dunn declined to identify the two people who were killed, but said they were not related. He also declined to name a suspect or suspects in the shooting.
Several family members were present in the house during the incident. A Baker Police detective was interviewing witnesses until 5 a.m. Tuesday, and returned to the scene later in the day to continue the investigation, Dunn said.