Three separate shootings on Florida Boulevard, Airline Highway and Lemonwood Drive on Sunday evening have left at least two -- including one child -- injured and another dead, according to BRPD.
At about 6 p.m., a shooting near Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road left a four-year-old girl with a gunshot wound and another person injured, a BRPD spokesman said. Both the girl and the other person have non-life threatening injuries.
Then, shortly before 8:30 p.m., police responded to the 7400 block of Florida Boulevard Sunday. One person died from injuries, according to BRPD.
A third shooting happened on the 5700 block of Lemonwood Drive Sunday night, though the status of victims was not immediately available.
