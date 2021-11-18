A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide that occurred on Harry Drive Monday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Detectives say they believe 33-year-old Peter Chambers is involved in the shooting death of 39-year-old Eric McCray.
Police found McCray with a gunshot wound at 6875 Harry Drive around 8:20 p.m. Monday. He later died of his injuries at a hospital.
Chambers has been booked on charges of second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
The shooting remains under investigation. Police did not provide any additional details.