Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- AC Dantzler, 38, 1801 Stancola Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, other laws of the road and failure to maintain control.
- Xong Tran, 46, 1814 Ridgeland Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.