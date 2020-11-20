Two people have been pronounced dead at the scene of midday shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
The shooting was reported around noon Friday at the address of a business in the 2600 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near where it crosses Interstate 12.
One person was shot inside the store and the other outside. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said both victims received fatal injuries.
This is the scene on Sherwood Forest Blvd where two people were shot and killed earlier this afternoon. Shooting occurred in or near a cell phone store by the I-12 overpass. @BRPD is investigating. @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/pSm2lCB3X8— Lea Skene (@lea_skene) November 20, 2020
Witnesses said one of the victims is the store owner.
“One thing I can confirm is this was very bold,” McKneely said, referring to how the double homicide occurred in the middle of the afternoon on a busy commercial thoroughfare.
Police are searching for at least one suspected shooter. A helicopter circled the area Friday afternoon.
No other details were immediately available.