Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Edjuan Harris, 29, 5243 Old Slaughter Road, Zachary, third-offense DWI, reckless operation, speeding and misrepresentation during booking.
- Peter Ross, 36, 1477 Lake Calais Court, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, operating under suspension, failure to signal, insurance required, flight from an officer, possession of marijuana and misrepresentation during booking.