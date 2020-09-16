A Baton Rouge man was arrested in the shooting death of a woman in a Tigerland apartment complex, police reported.
The shooting took place around 9:30 a.m. Sept. 4 at the Tiger Plaza apartment complex at 4445 Alvin Dark Drive. Pauliqua Evans, 22, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Vernell Lockett, 24, will be booked on a count of second-degree murder, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. Lockett was arrested Tuesday in Madison Parish on unrelated counts and will be extradited to Baton Rouge at a later date.
Baton Rouge Police have not yet released a motive for the shooting or provided details about the incident.