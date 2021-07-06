The Mall of Louisiana shut down Tuesday morning after a python escaped from its enclosure, the St. George Fire Department said.
At about 10:20 a.m., the St. George Fire Department was asked to find a missing python inside the shopping center, SGFD spokesman Eldon Ledoux said.
The mall was shut down for the public's safety, he said, while first-responders try to locate the reptile. The call for assistance likely went out to multiple service agencies, Ledoux added.
Ledoux said the python likely escaped from within the Blue Zoo Aquarium of Baton Rouge, which opened to the public earlier this year in the mall off of Bluebonnet Boulevard.
