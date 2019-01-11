Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison from noon Thursday to noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Corina Castellanos, 22, 561 Magnolia Wood Ave., Baton Rouge, DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, failure to maintain control of a vehicle.
- Payton Cochran, 21, Denham Springs, third offense DWI, careless operation of a vehicle, operating a vehicle while under suspension.
- Kedrick Glasper, 25, 8558 Sora Parkway, Baton Rouge, DWI, speeding, license plate required, driver's license not in possession, fugitive from justice.
- Destin Hunt, 32, 1706 Jasper Ave., Baton Rouge, first offense DWI, careless operation of a vehicle.
- Ellis Martin, 41, 2321 Seracedar Drive, Baton Rouge, second offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, insurance required, driver's license required.
- Timothy Myles, 36, 8911 GSRI Ave., Baton Rouge, first offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, improper window tint, driving left of center, driver's license not in possession.
- Ralph Yates, 39, 3311 Linden St., Baton Rouge, first offense DWI, obstruction of a highway, insurance required, driver's license required.