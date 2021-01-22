Baton Rouge police say they have arrested a man in the 2019 killing of a Monterrey Drive resident who interrupted an attempted car theft outside his apartment.
BRPD and federal marshals arrested Bobby Earl, 31, of Courtland Circle, on Thursday, Baton Rouge police said, and he was booked into Parish Prison on a charge of second-degree murder. The details of where Earl was picked up weren't immediately available.
Everette Williams, 28, was shot once in the chest the night of Feb. 19, 2019, and died a short time later. Detectives say he was shot while trying to stop the attempted theft of his vehicle. The suspect fled on foot, police said at the time.
Police said in 2019 that Williams noticed someone rifling through his vehicle, armed himself and stepped outside to challenge the intruder.
Williams, a barber, lived in a townhome next to a Baton Rouge fire station, adjacent to neighborhoods of single-family homes. Neighbors said he was survived by a wife and child.