An alleged road rage incident on a Baton Rouge interstate ended in a fatal shooting Monday night at a Baton Rouge gas station, police say.

Baton Rouge police say 19-year-old Jarmal Jackson fatally shot Joseph Tatney, 40, around 7 p.m. Monday at the B-Quick in the 4100 block of Perkins Road.

Police officers were already at the gas station parking lot when the shooting happened. They quickly detained Jackson, of Baton Rouge.

The two men previously had an "alleged road rage incident" on an interstate and "some type of altercation," BRPD Spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a 1 a.m. press release.

Tatney, of Plaquemine, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Jackson was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.