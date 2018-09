One person was shot Saturday night on 74th Avenue in Scotlandville, Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services Spokesman Mike Chustz said.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of 74th Avenue, which is near the intersection with Nottingham Street, Chustz said.

The patient was transported to a hospital.

Baton Rouge Police Department Spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said officers were dispatched to the scene