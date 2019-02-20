A man took a tanker truck from the Alsen-St. Irma Lee Volunteer Fire Department out on an authorized drive Wednesday evening, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The man was seen driving the truck southbound on Interstate-110 shortly before 5 p.m., Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
The volunteer fire department is at 674 Old Rafe Mayer Road. The Sheriff's Office could not confirm if the driver is an employee of the department.
It was unclear by deadline Wednesday whether the tanker truck has been found.