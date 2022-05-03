A grand jury indicted a mother and father on negligent homicide charges after their 6-year-old son died in an accidental shooting, according to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's office.
Rebekah Hunt, 25, and Cameron Crump, 23, were booked Monday, parish jail records show.
East Feliciana Sheriff's Office Chief Criminal Deputy Bill Cox said the couple shot their 6-year-old son dead in an "accidental shooting" on March 5. Their case was brought before a grand jury in Clinton Monday, and they were booked later that day.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.