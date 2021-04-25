The fatal shooting Saturday night of a man in a motel near Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge was justified, and the shooter won't be charged with a homicide, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
Deputies arrived at the Motel 6 on Rieger Road after reports of multiple gunshots around 7:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found Aaron Hudson, 35, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit. Hudson died at the scene.
Police found Kenneth Jobbers, 42, at the scene and questioned him. Hudson said he was returning to his room when Hudson, who he knew through Hudson's late brother, confronted him, the affidavit said. Jobbers said Hudson entered his room and pulled out a gun, so Jobbers got his own gun and shot Hudson.
A gun was found near Hudson's body, deputies said, and the evidence supported Jobbers' claim of self defense. But Jobbers was arrested on one count each of possession of schedule I substances, illegal carrying of a weapon, and possession of marijuana.